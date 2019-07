(Washington)

The Democrats are finally getting their time with Robert Mueller this week. Mueller is set to testify for a full five hours before the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. Democrats are seen as likely to push him to give further details on his investigation, especially into obstruction of justice claims, while Republicans are expected to probe him on bias within the FBI.

FINSUM : Everyone seems to agree-it is hard to imagine anything happening at these hearings that would change anyone's mind.