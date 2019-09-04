Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Mueller Industries, Inc. ( MLI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that MLI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.08, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLI was $26.08, representing a -23.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.24 and a 21.36% increase over the 52 week low of $21.49.

MLI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). MLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports MLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -18.28%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.