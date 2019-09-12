MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

MTS Systems Corporation ( MTSC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MTSC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that MTSC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.61, the dividend yield is 2.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTSC was $56.61, representing a -10.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.31 and a 47.35% increase over the 52 week low of $38.42.

MTSC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML ). MTSC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.53. Zacks Investment Research reports MTSC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -26.83%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTSC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.