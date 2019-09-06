MTN Nigeria shares hit 3-month high after partial reopening

Reuters





ABUJA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shares of MTN Nigeria hit a three-month high on Friday after the telecoms company's offices partially reopened following a shutdown due to anti-South African attacks in the West African country.

The local units of South Africa'sMTN Group and supermarket chain Shoprite , closed all stores and service centres in Nigeria after their premises were attacked following days of riots in their home country chiefly targeting foreign-owned, including Nigerian, businesses.

The violence in South Africa has strained relations between Africa's two biggest economies, with Nigeria saying on Thursday it would recall its top diplomat to Pretoria.

Shoprite stores remained shut except for one in an upmarket area of the capital Abuja, a manager there said.

Shares in MTN, Nigeria's second-biggest listed firm, rose 5.03% to 139.80 naira each, a level last seen in June. Johannesburg-listed Shoprite shares were up 1.8%.

Prior to the shutdown, the telecoms firm last week launched a mobile money transfer service, targeting Nigerians without bank accounts, and said it planned to become a payment services bank once it obtains approval from the central bank.