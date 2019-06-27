MTN Nigeria shares drop to 5-week low as $2 bln tax case adjourned to Oct

Reuters





LAGOS, June 27 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria shares dropped to their lowest level in five weeks a day after a local court adjourned until October a case involving the telecoms firm with the government over a $2 billion tax dispute.

Shares in MTN, the local unit of South Africa's telecoms group MTN Group , dropped 2.4% to 128.75 naira each, a level they reached on May 21.

