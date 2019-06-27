Quantcast

MTN Nigeria shares drop to 5-week low as $2 bln tax case adjourned to Oct

By Reuters

Reuters


LAGOS, June 27 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria shares dropped to their lowest level in five weeks a day after a local court adjourned until October a case involving the telecoms firm with the government over a $2 billion tax dispute.

Shares in MTN, the local unit of South Africa's telecoms group MTN Group , dropped 2.4% to 128.75 naira each, a level they reached on May 21.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

LAGOS, June 27 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria shares dropped to their lowest level in five weeks a day after a local court adjourned until October a case involving the telecoms firm with the government over a $2 billion tax dispute.

Shares in MTN, the local unit of South Africa's telecoms group MTN Group , dropped 2.4% to 128.75 naira each, a level they reached on May 21.





This article appears in: World Markets , Economy , 401k , US Markets , Stocks , Retirement


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar