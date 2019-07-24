MTN Nigeria appoints ex-telecoms regulatory chief as chairman-designate

Reuters





ABUJA, July 24 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria has appointed former telecoms regulatory chief Ernest Ndukwe as chairman-designate in a board shake-up, the telecoms provider said on Wednesday.

Ndukwe will assume the position of chairman of MTN Nigeria on Sept. 2 once Chairman Pascal Dozie steps down at the end of his tenure, MTN said in a statement.

