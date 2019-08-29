MTN launches money transfer service in Nigeria

Shutterstock photo





LAGOS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria has launched a digital financial service to provide money transfers in Nigeria and said on Thursday that it plans to become a payment bank after it obtains approval from the central bank.

MTN Nigeria, majority owned by South Africa'sMTN Group , was awarded a licence by Nigeria's central bank in July that would allow the telecoms firm to provide financial services.

