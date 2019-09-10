MTN Group says Zambia, Cote d'Ivoire CEOs stepping down

Shutterstock photo





JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd said on Tuesday the chief executive officers of its Zambian and Cote d'Ivoire units would step down at the end of the month.

Africa's largest mobile phone operator said Zambia'sPhilip van Dalsen, who joined MTN in 2012 as CEO of MTN Cyprus, would be replaced by MTN Rwanda CEO Bart Hofker, in October.

Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi has been appointed as the new CEO of MTN Rwanda.

Spokeswoman Karen Byamugisha said van Dalsen and Tchala are both stepping down due to personal reasons.

MTN has a presence in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East.