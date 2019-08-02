MTN asks Nigerian tribunal to rule on tax treatment of $1 bln fine

Reuters





LAGOS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria has asked a tax tribunal to decide whether it should pay corporate tax to the Nigerian government on a 330 billion naira ($1.1 billion) fine or be allowed to treat it as an operating cost, a spokesman for the telecoms firm said.

The local unit of South African telecoms group MTN said on Friday it had requested a judicial review after the Nigerian tax authority disagreed with the company's accounting treatment of the fine as an operating cost.

