Quantcast

MTN asks Nigerian tribunal to rule on tax treatment of $1 bln fine

By Reuters

Reuters


LAGOS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria has asked a tax tribunal to decide whether it should pay corporate tax to the Nigerian government on a 330 billion naira ($1.1 billion) fine or be allowed to treat it as an operating cost, a spokesman for the telecoms firm said.

The local unit of South African telecoms group MTN said on Friday it had requested a judicial review after the Nigerian tax authority disagreed with the company's accounting treatment of the fine as an operating cost.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

LAGOS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria has asked a tax tribunal to decide whether it should pay corporate tax to the Nigerian government on a 330 billion naira ($1.1 billion) fine or be allowed to treat it as an operating cost, a spokesman for the telecoms firm said.

The local unit of South African telecoms group MTN said on Friday it had requested a judicial review after the Nigerian tax authority disagreed with the company's accounting treatment of the fine as an operating cost.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar