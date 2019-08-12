MTD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Symbol: MTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $687.79, changing hands as low as $676.96 per share. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MTD's low point in its 52 week range is $500.74 per share, with $873.51 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $682.72.
