MTB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $163.79, changing hands as low as $163.41 per share. M & T Bank Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MTB's low point in its 52 week range is $133.78 per share, with $180.77 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $163.34.
