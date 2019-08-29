M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

M&T Bank Corporation ( MTB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MTB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $145.34, the dividend yield is 2.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTB was $145.34, representing a -19.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $180.77 and a 8.64% increase over the 52 week low of $133.78.

MTB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). MTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.98. Zacks Investment Research reports MTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.02%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MTB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MTB as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF ( IAT )

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF ( CZA )

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CZA with an decrease of -0.7% over the last 100 days. IAT has the highest percent weighting of MTB at 4%.