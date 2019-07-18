MSM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/22/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/22/19, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 8/6/19. As a percentage of MSM's recent stock price of $70.92, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc to trade 1.06% lower - all else being equal - when MSM shares open for trading on 7/22/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MSM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSM's low point in its 52 week range is $67.25 per share, with $90.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $71.11.

In Thursday trading, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »