MSCI's emerging stock index drops to 8-mth low on yuan shock, trade war

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - MSCI's emerging market equity index extended losses on Monday to hit the lowest level since January 9 after an escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war and after a tumbling Chinese yuan spooked global financial markets.

The benchmark fell more than 2.2% in its ninth straight day of losses - the index's longest losing streak in 3-1/2 years. The index has lost more than 10% since its mid-April peak and is down 23% over the past 18 months.

