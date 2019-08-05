Quantcast

MSCI's emerging stock index drops to 8-mth low on yuan shock, trade war

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - MSCI's emerging market equity index extended losses on Monday to hit the lowest level since January 9 after an escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war and after a tumbling Chinese yuan spooked global financial markets.

The benchmark fell more than 2.2% in its ninth straight day of losses - the index's longest losing streak in 3-1/2 years. The index has lost more than 10% since its mid-April peak and is down 23% over the past 18 months.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - MSCI's emerging market equity index extended losses on Monday to hit the lowest level since January 9 after an escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war and after a tumbling Chinese yuan spooked global financial markets.

The benchmark fell more than 2.2% in its ninth straight day of losses - the index's longest losing streak in 3-1/2 years. The index has lost more than 10% since its mid-April peak and is down 23% over the past 18 months.





This article appears in: Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar