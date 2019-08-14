MSCI Inc (MSCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

MSCI Inc ( MSCI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MSCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.24% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $226.31, the dividend yield is 1.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSCI was $226.31, representing a -8.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $247.57 and a 68.54% increase over the 52 week low of $134.28.

MSCI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). MSCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.61. Zacks Investment Research reports MSCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.88%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.