MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( MSA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $99.63, the dividend yield is 1.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSA was $99.63, representing a -11.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.06 and a 14.89% increase over the 52 week low of $86.72.

MSA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG ) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW ). MSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.1. Zacks Investment Research reports MSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.52%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.