MSA Safety Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MSA

In trading on Monday, shares of MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.13, changing hands as low as $101.36 per share. MSA Safety Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MSA's low point in its 52 week range is $86.72 per share, with $113.06 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $101.48.
