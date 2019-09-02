Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-M&S shares drop as 135-yr old retailer faces relegation from FTSE 100



* M&S has been FTSE 100 member since index created in 1984

* Company has struggled with tough competition

* Results of quarterly reshuffle due on Wednesday (Adding details para 4, 6 and 7)

Goldman Sachs reinstated its coverage of the stock with a'sell' rating, also hurting sentiment.

At 0833 GMT, shares were down 1%, lagging the index whichwas up 0.9%.

M&S shares, which have been part of the FTSE 100 since itsinception in 1984, have lost about 40% of their value sinceJanuary 2018 as the icon of the British high street hasstruggled with tough competition in both clothing and food,particularly online.

Losing FTSE 100 membership means it is no longer in fundsthat only track the index of Britain's top companies.

The review will be based on closing prices on Tuesday, withthe results announced after the end of trading on Wednesday andgoing into effect on Sept. 23.

It is ranked 112th in the FTSE 350 of large and mid-capcompanies based on Friday's market capitalisation.

That would trigger an automatic booting out. In order toavoid constant changes to the index as a result of day-to-dayprice volatility, companies are only demoted when they dropbelow 110 in the ranking.

