M&S faces relegation from FTSE 100 for 1st time; shares drop

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer shares fell 1% onMonday and were languishing at the bottom of the FTSE 100 .FTSE index on expectations the 135-year old retailer will berelegated from London's blue-chip stock market for the firsttime as part of the quarterly review.

Goldman Sachs reinstated its coverage of the stock with a'sell' rating, also hurting sentiment.

At 0833 GMT, shares were down 1%, lagging the index whichwas up 0.9%.

The review will be based on closing prices on Tuesday, withthe results announced after the end of trading on Wednesday andgoing into effect on Sept. 23.