MRTN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.62, changing hands as high as $19.13 per share. Marten Transport Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MRTN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.3866 per share, with $24.10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.02.
