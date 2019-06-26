MRC Global (MRC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MRC Global Inc (Symbol: MRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.54, changing hands as high as $16.70 per share. MRC Global Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MRC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.62 per share, with $22.98 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $16.69.
