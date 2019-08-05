MPWR Falls to Levels Below Book Value

In trading on Monday, shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) crossed below their las t report ed book value - defined as common shareholder equity per share - of $141.00, changing hands as low as $139.00 per share. Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPWR shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
Looking at the chart above, MPWR's low point in its 52 week range is $101.99 per share, with $161.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $141.83.
