MPW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.46, changing hands as low as $17.23 per share. Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MPW's low point in its 52 week range is $13.98 per share, with $18.92 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $17.44.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »