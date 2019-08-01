MPLX LP (MPLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

MPLX LP ( MPLX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.668 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MPLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.52% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.35, the dividend yield is 9.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPLX was $29.35, representing a -24.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.01 and a 4% increase over the 52 week low of $28.22.

MPLX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). MPLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.3. Zacks Investment Research reports MPLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 23.58%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPLX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPLX as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF ( AMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMLP with an increase of 0.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MPLX at 9.44%.