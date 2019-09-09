Mozambique gets green light for Eurobond debt swap plan

Shutterstock photo





By Karin Strohecker

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Creditors holding 99.5% of Mozambique's Eurobond support its debt restructuring proposal, the country's government said in a statement on Monday, paving the way for an overhaul of part of its heavy debt burden.

Mozambique said in May it had agreed a restructuring deal "in principle" with the majority of holders of the $727 million notes maturing in 2023 after a hidden debt scandal in 2016 prompted the International Monetary Fund and foreign donors to cut off support, triggering a currency collapse and a default on the country's sovereign debt.

The restructuring will see the issuance of $900 million of new bonds maturing in 2031.

Despite objections by creditors that they had to undergo a second restructuring in around three years, the debt swap plan was seen by many as investor friendly.

The defaulted bond is tightly held and many of the current investors are specialised in distressed assets and would have picked up the bonds when its price tumbled to low points.

The biggest group of creditors in the instrument is the Global Group of Mozambique Bondholders (GGMB), representing holdings of around 68% of the issue, which includes funds managed or advised by Farallon Capital Europe LLP, Greylock Capital Management, LLC, Mangart Capital Advisors S.A. and Pharo Management LLC.

Mozambique's debt restructuring has been complicated by a number of legal proceedings in the country itself and abroad. Some investors expected that presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections scheduled for Oct. 15 could raise more issues.

The document seeking investor consent published late-August spelled out that the government had not yet obtained all administrative approvals to issue the new bonds, and said this could result in delays.

On Monday, government restructuring and legal advisers did not respond to requests for confirmation of whether those approvals had now been granted. A source close to the transaction said it was Mozambique's responsibility to tick all those boxes, yet added that they did not anticipate a delay.