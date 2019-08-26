Quantcast

Move Over PSL, Starbucks’ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Fans of fall can get ready early with Starbucks' new pumpkin spice drink.

Move Over PSL, Starbucks' New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon Source: monticello / Shutterstock.com

So what exactly is this new drink from Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX )? The company is going to be introducing the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew as its newest pumpkin spice drink on its menu.

Now on to the next big question: When will Starbucks start offering items on its fall menu? Luckily, Starbucks fans won't have to wait long. Starbucks' new pumpkin spice drink, as well as its other seasonal offerings for fall, will be coming to stores tomorrow!

That means that customers will be able to get their first taste of Starbucks' new pumpkin spice drink well before fall . It will also let them order the normal Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Scone, Pumpkin Spice Madeleines and Cat Cake Pops.

Here's how Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the news of a new drink and the return of old favorites.

  • "PSL is tomorrow! Wooo!! I can't wait to try the new pumpkin cream cold brew! #leafraker #starbucks #PSL #coffee"
  • "Oh @StarbucksCanada while I love my #PSL this is just TOO early!"
  • "The pumpkin spice latte makes its long awaited return to @Starbucks tomorrow.. but it's still summer so? #PSL."
  • "GOD I'M SO READY FOR MY 1ST #PSL OF THE YEAR TOMORROW!!!! ☕&##127810; &##127875;♥"
  • "One of many great things about working at Starbucks? Early pumpkin spice latte access. Just had my first #PSL of the season and it felt so, so right. They launch tomorrow and it's like the kick off of my favorite season &##127875;☕️&##127810;&##127944;"

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

The post Move Over PSL, Starbucks' New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: SBUX , TWTR


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar