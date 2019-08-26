Move Over PSL, Starbucks’ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Fans of fall can get ready early with Starbucks' new pumpkin spice drink.

Source: monticello / Shutterstock.com

So what exactly is this new drink from Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX )? The company is going to be introducing the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew as its newest pumpkin spice drink on its menu.

Now on to the next big question: When will Starbucks start offering items on its fall menu? Luckily, Starbucks fans won't have to wait long. Starbucks' new pumpkin spice drink, as well as its other seasonal offerings for fall, will be coming to stores tomorrow!

That means that customers will be able to get their first taste of Starbucks' new pumpkin spice drink well before fall . It will also let them order the normal Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Scone, Pumpkin Spice Madeleines and Cat Cake Pops.

Here's how Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the news of a new drink and the return of old favorites.

"PSL is tomorrow! Wooo!! I can't wait to try the new pumpkin cream cold brew! #leafraker #starbucks #PSL #coffee"

"Oh @StarbucksCanada while I love my #PSL this is just TOO early!"

"The pumpkin spice latte makes its long awaited return to @Starbucks tomorrow.. but it's still summer so? #PSL."

"GOD I'M SO READY FOR MY 1ST #PSL OF THE YEAR TOMORROW!!!! ☕&##127810; &##127875;♥"

"One of many great things about working at Starbucks? Early pumpkin spice latte access. Just had my first #PSL of the season and it felt so, so right. They launch tomorrow and it's like the kick off of my favorite season &##127875;☕️&##127810;&##127944;"

