Moutai investors channel their inner Carl Icahn

By Christopher Beddor

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kweichow Moutai's investors are channelling their inner Carl Icahn. Scrappy shareholders somewhat successfully challenged the Chinese distilling behemoth, echoing the U.S. activist's tilts at titans such as Apple . The state-backed company opted to sidestep a vote and cap related-party deals. There's much more work to be done, however, against Beijing-linked corporate governance.

These steps follow an outcry that started earlier this year, when news emerged that Moutai's state-owned parent had established a wholly-owned sales unit. The listed company has been reducing the number of third-party distributors that buy its flagship tipple for 969 yuan and sell it for more. The idea was for it to keep some of that markup for itself, but the sudden appearance of the new entity suggested some of it would be siphoned away. A testy letter from the Shanghai Stock Exchange in May prompted the company's response.

Limiting the payments cannot be considered a full victory for the little guys. Exchange rules say related-party transactions above a 5% net asset threshold triggers a shareholder vote, Bernstein analysts note. Even so, the company's pledge suggests that management at least listened during the unexpectedly clamorous annual meeting in May and isn't yet inclined to put the idea to the ballot.

The fight is far from finished at Moutai. Angry retail shareholders don't necessarily have the same bargaining power or financial tools as Icahn and his fellow pushy investors in Western markets, but securities regulators may be of some assistance. Watchdogs are probably keen to avoid a high-profile corporate governance debacle involving the most actively traded company on Hong Kong's stock portal to Shanghai, where foreign investors bought and sold $3 billion worth of Moutai equity last month. For now, this confluence of factors is worth a toast.

- Kweichow Moutai said related-party transactions in 2019 would not exceed 5% of the company's end 2018 net asset value, or 5.6 billion yuan ($793 million), according to documents submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange dated Aug. 10. The disclosure was in response to a letter from the bourse in May asking about a separate unit established by the company's state-owned parent.

