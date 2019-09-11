Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $164.43, the dividend yield is 1.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSI was $164.43, representing a -9.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $182.28 and a 51.9% increase over the 52 week low of $108.25.

MSI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) and Nokia Corporation ( NOK ). MSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.91. Zacks Investment Research reports MSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.61%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSI as a top-10 holding:

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF ( IGN )

iShares Trust ( IYZ )

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF ( PXQ )

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF ( XTL )

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF ( CLRG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CLRG with an increase of 3.76% over the last 100 days. IGN has the highest percent weighting of MSI at 9.49%.