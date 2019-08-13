Motorola Boosts Security Portfolio With Twin Product Launch

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently augmented its security solutions portfolio with two new product launches. These are the Avigilon video for radio site security and the KVL 5000 key variable loader for secure communications. The products are likely to facilitate the company to keep networks secure against cybersecurity threats through customized risk assessments and round-the-clock security monitoring.
Leveraging Avigilon cameras, the new radio site video service will help secure remote sites from theft, vandalism or environmental impact such as high-water levels. The security solution will enable site owners and operators to record activities in and around the site and includes an integrated hardware, software and services bundle offer. The product is likely to be available by the end of 2019.
The KVL 5000 features a hand-held device with an intuitive touch-screen interface. This allows users to quickly and securely generate, transport and load encryption keys into communication products. The seamless feature will enable public safety agencies to secure communications.
As one of the top providers of mission critical communication products and services, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to strengthen position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. The company is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment, and favorable global macroeconomic environment. Its competitive position along with an attractive portfolio for large addressable market augurs well for future growth.
Motorola expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software. These systems drive demand for additional device sales, and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.
