Mothercare in talks to sell or franchise its UK store operations

July 25 (Reuters) - Mother-and-baby goods group Mothercare Plc is in talks to sell or franchise its UK store operations, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Mothercare, which faces intense competition from a new generation of web-based players, has kicked off negotiations with ‎third parties, said (graphic).

Mothercare declined to comment on the report.

Mothercare, which floated in 1972 and has been a mainstay of British shopping streets, said in May it had closed a third of its British stores over the past year, realising more than 25 million pounds in cost savings.

The company has been focusing on developing Mothercare as a global brand and boosting its online presence.





