Most subdued, S.Korean won falls most

Reuters
July 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
108.170
|
108.22
|
+0.05
|
Sing dlr
|
1.358
|
1.3582
|
-0.01
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.051
|
31.042
|
-0.03
|
Korean won
|
1180.200
|
1177.6
|
-0.22
|
Baht
|
30.890
|
30.89
|
+0.00
|
Peso
|
50.890
|
50.89
|
+0.00
|
Rupiah
|
13945.000
|
13930
|
-0.11
|
Rupee
|
68.710
|
68.71
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.111
|
4.11
|
-0.02
|
Yuan
|
6.883
|
6.8760
|
-0.10
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
108.170
|
109.56
|
+1.29
|
Sing dlr
|
1.358
|
1.3627
|
+0.32
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.051
|
30.733
|
-1.02
|
Korean won
|
1180.200
|
1115.70
|
-5.47
|
Baht
|
30.890
|
32.55
|
+5.37
|
Peso
|
50.890
|
52.47
|
+3.10
|
Rupiah
|
13945.000
|
14375
|
+3.08
|
Rupee
|
68.710
|
69.77
|
+1.54
|
Ringgit
|
4.111
|
4.1300
|
+0.46
|
Yuan
|
6.883
|
6.8730
|
-0.14