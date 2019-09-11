Quantcast

Most rise; Taiwan dollar, Chinese yuan lead gains

By Reuters

Sept 12 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.020

107.81

-0.19

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3791

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

31.118

31.220

+0.33

Baht

30.550

30.57

+0.07

Peso

52.030

52.07

+0.08

Rupiah

14045.000

14055

+0.07

Rupee

71.650

71.65

0.00

Ringgit

4.173

4.178

+0.12

Yuan

7.098

7.1159

+0.25

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.020

109.56

+1.43

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3627

-1.09

Taiwan dlr

31.118

30.733

-1.24

Korean won

1191.000

1115.70

-6.32

Baht

30.550

32.55

+6.55

Peso

52.030

52.47

+0.85

Rupiah

14045.000

14375

+2.35

Rupee

71.650

69.77

-2.62

Ringgit

4.173

4.1300

-1.03

Yuan

7.098

6.8730

-3.17





