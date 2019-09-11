Most rise; Taiwan dollar, Chinese yuan lead gains

Reuters
Sept 12 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
108.020
|
107.81
|
-0.19
|
Sing dlr
|
1.378
|
1.3791
|
+0.10
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.118
|
31.220
|
+0.33
|
Baht
|
30.550
|
30.57
|
+0.07
|
Peso
|
52.030
|
52.07
|
+0.08
|
Rupiah
|
14045.000
|
14055
|
+0.07
|
Rupee
|
71.650
|
71.65
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.173
|
4.178
|
+0.12
|
Yuan
|
7.098
|
7.1159
|
+0.25
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
108.020
|
109.56
|
+1.43
|
Sing dlr
|
1.378
|
1.3627
|
-1.09
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.118
|
30.733
|
-1.24
|
Korean won
|
1191.000
|
1115.70
|
-6.32
|
Baht
|
30.550
|
32.55
|
+6.55
|
Peso
|
52.030
|
52.47
|
+0.85
|
Rupiah
|
14045.000
|
14375
|
+2.35
|
Rupee
|
71.650
|
69.77
|
-2.62
|
Ringgit
|
4.173
|
4.1300
|
-1.03
|
Yuan
|
7.098
|
6.8730
|
-3.17