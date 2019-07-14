Most remain subdued, Indonesian rupiah gains

Reuters
July 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
107.880
|
107.89
|
+0.01
|
Sing dlr
|
1.358
|
1.3577
|
+0.00
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.071
|
31.081
|
+0.03
|
Korean won
|
1179.500
|
1179.2
|
-0.03
|
Baht
|
30.920
|
30.91
|
-0.03
|
Peso
|
51.100
|
51.12
|
+0.04
|
Rupiah
|
13975.000
|
13999
|
+0.17
|
Rupee
|
68.680
|
68.68
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.109
|
4.111
|
+0.05
|
Yuan
|
6.880
|
6.8805
|
+0.01
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
107.880
|
109.56
|
+1.56
|
Sing dlr
|
1.358
|
1.3627
|
+0.37
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.071
|
30.733
|
-1.09
|
Korean won
|
1179.500
|
1115.70
|
-5.41
|
Baht
|
30.920
|
32.55
|
+5.27
|
Peso
|
51.100
|
52.47
|
+2.68
|
Rupiah
|
13975.000
|
14375
|
+2.86
|
Rupee
|
68.680
|
69.77
|
+1.59
|
Ringgit
|
4.109
|
4.1300
|
+0.51
|
Yuan
|
6.880
|
6.8730
|
-0.09