Most remain subdued, Indonesian rupiah gains

July 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.880

107.89

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3577

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

31.071

31.081

+0.03

Korean won

1179.500

1179.2

-0.03

Baht

30.920

30.91

-0.03

Peso

51.100

51.12

+0.04

Rupiah

13975.000

13999

+0.17

Rupee

68.680

68.68

0.00

Ringgit

4.109

4.111

+0.05

Yuan

6.880

6.8805

+0.01

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.880

109.56

+1.56

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3627

+0.37

Taiwan dlr

31.071

30.733

-1.09

Korean won

1179.500

1115.70

-5.41

Baht

30.920

32.55

+5.27

Peso

51.100

52.47

+2.68

Rupiah

13975.000

14375

+2.86

Rupee

68.680

69.77

+1.59

Ringgit

4.109

4.1300

+0.51

Yuan

6.880

6.8730

-0.09





