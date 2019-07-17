Quantcast

Most recover, Korean won leads

July 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0340 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.700

107.94

+0.22

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3608

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

31.045

31.075

+0.10

Korean won

1175.800

1181.3

+0.47

Baht

30.850

30.91

+0.19

Peso

51.010

51.05

+0.08

Rupiah

13940.000

13975

+0.25

Rupee

68.765

68.81

+0.07

Ringgit

4.110

4.1125

+0.06

Yuan

6.877

6.8733

-0.05

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.700

109.56

+1.73

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3627

+0.28

Taiwan dlr

31.045

30.733

-1.00

Korean won

1175.800

1115.70

-5.11

Baht

30.850

32.55

+5.51

Peso

51.010

52.47

+2.86

Rupiah

13940.000

14375

+3.12

Rupee

68.765

69.77

+1.46

Ringgit

4.110

4.1300

+0.49

Yuan

6.877

6.8730

-0.06





