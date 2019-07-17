Most recover, Korean won leads

Reuters
July 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0340 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
107.700
|
107.94
|
+0.22
|
Sing dlr
|
1.359
|
1.3608
|
+0.14
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.045
|
31.075
|
+0.10
|
Korean won
|
1175.800
|
1181.3
|
+0.47
|
Baht
|
30.850
|
30.91
|
+0.19
|
Peso
|
51.010
|
51.05
|
+0.08
|
Rupiah
|
13940.000
|
13975
|
+0.25
|
Rupee
|
68.765
|
68.81
|
+0.07
|
Ringgit
|
4.110
|
4.1125
|
+0.06
|
Yuan
|
6.877
|
6.8733
|
-0.05
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
107.700
|
109.56
|
+1.73
|
Sing dlr
|
1.359
|
1.3627
|
+0.28
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.045
|
30.733
|
-1.00
|
Korean won
|
1175.800
|
1115.70
|
-5.11
|
Baht
|
30.850
|
32.55
|
+5.51
|
Peso
|
51.010
|
52.47
|
+2.86
|
Rupiah
|
13940.000
|
14375
|
+3.12
|
Rupee
|
68.765
|
69.77
|
+1.46
|
Ringgit
|
4.110
|
4.1300
|
+0.49
|
Yuan
|
6.877
|
6.8730
|
-0.06