Most major Gulf markets gain, Abu Dhabi bucks the trend

By Reuters

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks gained on Thursday as oil prices rose, while most Gulf markets recovered from a recent sell-off.

Oil futures rose more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, recovering half the nearly 5% lost the day before, on expectations that lower prices may lead to production cuts.

Many investors took profits before the Eid Holiday, which begins on Sunday and lasts for a week in Saudi Arabia and at least three days in other Gulf countries.

Some disappointing earnings capped the gains. Saudi Investment Bank plunged 9.1%, making it the top loser on the index. The bank reported net losses on Wednesday of 284.7 million riyals ($75.90 million) in the second quarter, down from profit of 336.8 million riyals a year earlier.

CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance dropped 3.9% after reporting second-quarter net profit fell nearly 63% before zakat.

Dubai's index traded 0.2% higher. Emaar Properties gained 1% and its unit Emaar Malls rose 1.5%.

Budget airline Air Arabia gained 2.6% after it reported its second-quarter profit rose 75% as passenger demand increased .

Qatar's index was up 0.6%, with most of its banks gaining. Industries Qatar added 1.9% and Qatar National Bank rose 1%.

Abu Dhabi's index slid 0.3%. First Abu Dhabi fell 0.3% and International Holding Company lost 2.4% after reporting its second-quarter net profit dropped.

However, Dana Gas rose 1% after its first-half profit rose to $140 million from $24 million a year earlier .

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)





