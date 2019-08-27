Most Latam currencies fall on U.S.-China trade uncertainty

Reuters





By Agamoni Ghosh

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as investors remained on edge over twists and turns in the U.S.-China trade dispute, but an index of the region's stocks snapped a three-day run of losses.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks rose 0.7% but currencies slipped 0.3% as investors assessed conflicting comments from U.S. and Chinese officials over the drawn-out trade dispute.

Chile's peso hovered at three-year lows as the price of copper , the country's top export, remained near two-year lows on worries about damage to industrial activity and demand from the prolonged trade dispute.

"As a small open economy, with an export basket heavily skewed towards copper, the CLP has weakened in recent months, following a trajectory that closely matches copper price trends," said Gustavo Rangel, chief economist, Latam, at ING.

"The currency's near-term outlook remains closely tied to trade war concerns and global growth dynamics."

Chile's Finance Minister announced on Monday $600 million in additional stimulus in an effort to kick-start the top copper producer's sputtering economy.

The Argentine peso shed 1.6% despite an intervention by the central bank to support the currency.

Argentina's central bank on Tuesday sold $302 million of its dollar reserves, breaking a guideline on reserve sales agreed as part of its $57 billion standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

The central bank has sold more than $1 billion of its own reserves to support the currency against political uncertainty touched off by the left-wing opposition's resounding victory in a primary vote this month for October's presidency election.

Brazil's real , which has lost nearly 8% this month, was the only regional currency to gain against the dollar after the central bank intervened, offering to sell dollars on the spot market.

Central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said the economy was stable or expanded only slightly in the second quarter, indicating that low inflation meant there is room for more stimulus.

Most stock indices in the region rose with Mexican stocks leading the way, up 1.5%. Stocks in Buenos Aires lagged the broader equities trend, ending 4% lower, pressured heavily by financials.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1915 GMT