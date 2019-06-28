Most Latam currencies dip in caution as G20 gets underway

Reuters





By Sruthi Shankar

June 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Friday, with the Brazilian real leading losses, ahead of a high-stakes meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders over their trade dispute that has roiled financial markets for months.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he hoped for productive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, set to be held at the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka, but said he had not made any promises about a reprieve from escalating tariffs.

"The broad consensus is that they will agree to resume talks and at best, the U.S. will pledge to hold off from imposing remaining sanctions for now," RBC's global head of FX strategy, Elsa Lignos, wrote in a note.

The Brazilian real was down about 0.5%, giving back much of its gains made on Thursday after the government's special congressional pension coordinator Samuel Moreira said there was still time to vote on pension reform in June, even after a committee meeting was canceled on Thursday.

The central bank said on Friday Brazil's public finances swung back into the red in May with the primary deficit widening sharply from a year ago, although overall national debt as a share of the economy fell unexpectedly.

However, Sao Paulo-listed shares rose 0.2%, with industrial companies leading gains. The Bovespa is trading near record levels after a 14.9% climb so far this year.

Other currencies in the region stayed largely flat, with the Mexican peso holding steady after the Bank of Mexico kept rates unchanged on Thursday, as expected.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Mexico's state oil company Pemex signed an $8 billion syndicated loan with more than 20 banks to renew credit lines and refinance liabilities.

The peso has been hit by recent credit downgrades for the indebted firm. Mexican stocks fell 0.6%, dragged down by airport operators.

Peru's sol ended lower after its central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market by buying $20 million and the Colombian peso also weakened.

The Argentine peso closed up 0.4%, but has shed over 11% in the first six months of the year, making it among the worst-performing emerging currencies so far this year as the country faces recession and runaway inflation rates.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1952 GMT

Stock indexes Latest daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1054.67 -0.02 MSCI LatAm 2841.18 0.51 Brazil Bovespa 100920.09 0.19 Mexico IPC 43110.12 -0.48 Chile IPSA 5065.77 -0.16 Argentina MerVal 41655.86 1.28 Colombia IGBC 12606.02 0.04 Currencies Latest daily % change Brazil real 3.8380 -0.50 Mexico peso 19.1873 -0.05 Chile peso 676.85 0.36 Colombia peso 3211 -0.46 Peru sol 3.294 -0.15 Argentina peso (interbank) 42.4500 0.64