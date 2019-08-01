Most decline; Indonesian rupiah, Chinese yuan top losers

Reuters
Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
107.050
|
107.33
|
+0.26
|
Sing dlr
|
1.375
|
1.3767
|
+0.12
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.301
|
31.182
|
-0.38
|
Korean won
|
1193.700
|
1188.5
|
-0.44
|
Baht
|
30.900
|
30.86
|
-0.13
|
Peso
|
51.370
|
51.29
|
-0.16
|
Rupiah
|
14201.000
|
14110
|
-0.64
|
Rupee
|
69.050
|
69.05
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.151
|
4.144
|
-0.17
|
Yuan
|
6.942
|
6.8979
|
-0.63
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
107.050
|
109.56
|
+2.34
|
Sing dlr
|
1.375
|
1.3627
|
-0.89
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.301
|
30.733
|
-1.81
|
Korean won
|
1193.700
|
1115.70
|
-6.53
|
Baht
|
30.900
|
32.55
|
+5.34
|
Peso
|
51.370
|
52.47
|
+2.14
|
Rupiah
|
14201.000
|
14375
|
+1.23
|
Rupee
|
69.050
|
69.77
|
+1.04
|
Ringgit
|
4.151
|
4.1300
|
-0.51
|
Yuan
|
6.942
|
6.8730
|
-0.99