Most decline; Indonesian rupiah, Chinese yuan top losers

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.050

107.33

+0.26

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3767

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

31.301

31.182

-0.38

Korean won

1193.700

1188.5

-0.44

Baht

30.900

30.86

-0.13

Peso

51.370

51.29

-0.16

Rupiah

14201.000

14110

-0.64

Rupee

69.050

69.05

0.00

Ringgit

4.151

4.144

-0.17

Yuan

6.942

6.8979

-0.63

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.050

109.56

+2.34

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3627

-0.89

Taiwan dlr

31.301

30.733

-1.81

Korean won

1193.700

1115.70

-6.53

Baht

30.900

32.55

+5.34

Peso

51.370

52.47

+2.14

Rupiah

14201.000

14375

+1.23

Rupee

69.050

69.77

+1.04

Ringgit

4.151

4.1300

-0.51

Yuan

6.942

6.8730

-0.99





