Most currencies in narrow range ahead of Fed, trade talks

By Reuters

Reuters


By Aby Jose Koilparambil

July 30 (Reuters) - Asian currencies traded mostly in a tight range on Tuesday, with markets shifting focus to an expected U.S. Federal Reserve easing this week and possible progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks.

The resumption of U.S.-China trade negotiations in Shanghai has given global financial markets some relief but expectations for an agreement during the two-day meeting are low with optimism centred around any "goodwill" gestures.

"The investors will continue to tread water awaiting news on the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks as well as the U.S. Fed's policy decision," said ING analysts in a note.

Prospective monetary easing by the Fed and other major central banks, has kept the gains in Asian currencies in check over the past few weeks.

The central banks of South Korea and Indonesia have slashed rates this month to tackle domestic economic troubles and global growth worries amid cooling demand from major trade partner China.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady but said it will ramp up stimulus "without hesitation" if the economy loses momentum for hitting its 2% inflation target.

The relative strength in the dollar also played its part in keeping Asian currency pairs subdued on the day as the dollar index clung on to near two-month high of 98.165.

The Thai baht , resuming trade after Monday's holiday, appreciated as much as 0.2% to a one-week high.

The baht hardly reacted to Thailand's June factory output data, which fell 5.54% from a year earlier, worse than the 3.15% drop forecast in a Reuters poll, dragged down by lower production of cars, rubber products and petroleum.

The South Korean won put on as much as 0.2%, en route to its second consecutive session of gains.

The Chinese yuan , the Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar eked out marginal gains.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee , the Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso weakened slightly.

Malaysian markets were closed for a holiday.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0508 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.600

108.77

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3701

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

31.082

31.102

+0.06

Korean won

1181.300

1183.5

+0.19

Baht

30.810

30.88

+0.23

Peso

51.020

51

-0.04

Rupiah

14025.000

14015

-0.07

Rupee

68.760

68.73

-0.04

Yuan

6.888

6.8926

+0.07

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.600

109.56

+0.88

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3627

-0.49

Taiwan dlr

31.082

30.733

-1.12

Korean won

1181.300

1115.70

-5.55

Baht

30.810

32.55

+5.65

Peso

51.020

52.47

+2.84

Rupiah

14025.000

14375

+2.50

Rupee

68.760

69.77

+1.47

Ringgit

4.123

4.1300

+0.17

Yuan

6.888

6.8730

-0.22





