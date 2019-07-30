Quantcast

Most currencies hold in tight range; Thai baht gains

By Reuters

Reuters


July 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.540

108.59

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3700

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

31.080

31.075

-0.02

Korean won

1182.100

1181.6

-0.04

Baht

30.790

30.81

+0.06

Peso

50.845

50.8

-0.09

Rupiah

14020.000

14015

-0.04

Rupee

68.860

68.86

0.00

Ringgit

4.127

4.123

-0.10

Yuan

6.886

6.8845

-0.02

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.540

109.56

+0.94

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3627

-0.58

Taiwan dlr

31.080

30.733

-1.12

Korean won

1182.100

1115.70

-5.62

Baht

30.790

32.55

+5.72

Peso

50.845

52.47

+3.20

Rupiah

14020.000

14375

+2.53

Rupee

68.860

69.77

+1.32

Ringgit

4.127

4.1300

+0.07

Yuan

6.886

6.8730

-0.19





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar