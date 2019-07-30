Most currencies hold in tight range; Thai baht gains

Reuters
July 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
108.540
|
108.59
|
+0.05
|
Sing dlr
|
1.371
|
1.3700
|
-0.05
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.080
|
31.075
|
-0.02
|
Korean won
|
1182.100
|
1181.6
|
-0.04
|
Baht
|
30.790
|
30.81
|
+0.06
|
Peso
|
50.845
|
50.8
|
-0.09
|
Rupiah
|
14020.000
|
14015
|
-0.04
|
Rupee
|
68.860
|
68.86
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.127
|
4.123
|
-0.10
|
Yuan
|
6.886
|
6.8845
|
-0.02
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
108.540
|
109.56
|
+0.94
|
Sing dlr
|
1.371
|
1.3627
|
-0.58
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.080
|
30.733
|
-1.12
|
Korean won
|
1182.100
|
1115.70
|
-5.62
|
Baht
|
30.790
|
32.55
|
+5.72
|
Peso
|
50.845
|
52.47
|
+3.20
|
Rupiah
|
14020.000
|
14375
|
+2.53
|
Rupee
|
68.860
|
69.77
|
+1.32
|
Ringgit
|
4.127
|
4.1300
|
+0.07
|
Yuan
|
6.886
|
6.8730
|
-0.19