Most currencies depreciate; Sino-U.S. trade spat, Argentine peso crash hits risk sentiment

Reuters
By Aby Jose Koilparambil
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies weakened on Tuesday, as the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade dispute and a free fall of the Argentine peso weighed on investors' risk appetite, while Singapore cutting its full-year growth forecast added more pressure in the region.
Signals of a drawn out tussle between the U.S. and China have kept global markets on edge and the lack of any progress in resolving their differences is a major worry for many Asian economies, which count Beijing as a top trade partner.
In Argentina, the local peso weakened more than 15% against the dollar after President Mauricio Macri got thumped in Sunday's primary vote, a stark early warning for the incumbent ahead of the general election in October.
Meanwhile, the Singapore government cut its full-year forecast range for gross domestic product as global conditions were seen worsening and data confirmed the slowest growth rate in a decade amid mounting fears of recession in the city-state.
Singapore's final second quarter GDP data on Tuesday showed a 3.3% quarter-on-quarter contraction on a seasonally-adjusted annualised basis, slightly smaller than the 3.4% decline seen in the government's advance estimate but lower than a 2.9% fall predicted in a Reuters poll.
"Singapore's sobering downward assessment of 2019 growth outlook is perhaps the most telling sign that the world is now bracing for the worse; even as it hopes for better," said Mizuho Bank's Vishnu Varathan in a note.
The Indian rupee led losses on the day, weakening as much as 0.6% to 71.190 against the dollar, its lowest level since Feb. 28.
The Indonesian rupiah , the South Korean won and the Thai baht depreciated up to 0.3% each.
The Malaysian ringgit fell as much as 0.2%, while the Chinese yuan , the Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar depreciated slightly.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Change on the day at 0429 GMT
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
105.480
|
105.29
|
-0.18
|
Sing dlr
|
1.388
|
1.3867
|
-0.07
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.439
|
31.400
|
-0.12
|
Korean won
|
1218.700
|
1216.2
|
-0.21
|
Baht
|
30.780
|
30.72
|
-0.19
|
Peso
|
52.120
|
52.16
|
+0.08
|
Rupiah
|
14280.000
|
14245
|
-0.25
|
Rupee
|
71.045
|
70.80
|
-0.34
|
Ringgit
|
4.191
|
4.183
|
-0.19
|
Yuan
|
7.063
|
7.0585
|
-0.07
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
105.480
|
109.56
|
+3.87
|
Sing dlr
|
1.388
|
1.3627
|
-1.80
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.439
|
30.733
|
-2.25
|
Korean won
|
1218.700
|
1115.70
|
-8.45
|
Baht
|
30.780
|
32.55
|
+5.75
|
Peso
|
52.120
|
52.47
|
+0.67
|
Rupiah
|
14280.000
|
14375
|
+0.67
|
Rupee
|
71.045
|
69.77
|
-1.79
|
Ringgit
|
4.191
|
4.1300
|
-1.46
|
Yuan
|
7.063
|
6.8730
|
-2.69