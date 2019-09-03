Most Asian units slip as trade tensions weigh; Indian rupee falls most

Reuters





By Rashmi Ashok

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies weakened against a sturdy dollar on Tuesday as investors fretted over the outcome of Sino-U.S. trade talks, while weak economic data sent the Indian rupee tumbling.

Late on Monday, Bloomberg News reported that Chinese and U.S. officials are struggling to agree on a schedule for a round of trade negotiations that were expected this month.

The news sent the Chinese onshore yuan to 7.1825 against the dollar in early trade, its weakest since February, 2008.

However, People's Bank of China set its official mid-point fix at 7.0884 against the dollar, weaker than its previous fix but at a level stronger than traders expected, limiting the yuan's fall.

Meanwhile, the dollar jumped 0.4% to 99.273 against a basket of six major currencies by 0532 GMT, stepping up pressure on Asian units.

The Indian rupee and the Malaysian ringgit were the worst performers in the region, playing catch up with peers as both markets re-opened for trade after a holiday on Monday.

The rupee plunged 1.2% in tandem with its stock markets as investors priced in data released late on Friday which showed that its economy grew at its weakest pace since 2013 between April and June.

A private sector survey also pointed to weakness in its manufacturing sector in August, as demand and output grew at their weakest pace in a year and cost pressures increased.

Economists said the chances of the Reserve Bank of India cutting interest rates were increasing.

"We now expect another 15-25 bp rate cut in December," Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Group Research wrote in a note on Monday.

"USDINR continues to watch CNY movements and broader dollar bias, which at this juncture points towards further INR weakness owing to a weak global environment," Rao added.

Logging a fall of about 3.4%, the rupee is the region's worst performer this year after the Korean won and the yuan.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0520 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.270 106.21 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.393 1.3911 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 31.412 31.402 -0.03 Korean won 1215.700 1210.8 -0.40 Baht 30.640 30.635 -0.02 Peso 52.280 52.28 +0.00 Rupiah 14225.000 14190 -0.25 Rupee 72.250 71.40 -1.18 Ringgit 4.223 4.203 -0.47 Yuan 7.182 7.1717 -0.14 Change so far in 2019 Currency Latest bid End 2018 Pct Move Japan yen 106.270 109.56 +3.10 Sing dlr 1.393 1.3627 -2.20 Taiwan dlr 31.412 30.733 -2.16 Korean won 1215.700 1115.70 -8.23 Baht 30.640 32.55 +6.23 Peso 52.280 52.47 +0.36 Rupiah 14225.000 14375 +1.05 Rupee 72.250 69.77 -3.43 Ringgit 4.223 4.1300 -2.20 Yuan 7.182 6.8730 -4.30