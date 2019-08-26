Quantcast

Most Asian units slip as Sino-U.S. trade tensions spike

By Reuters

Reuters


By Rashmi Ashok

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies slipped on Monday, tracking the broader sell-off in equity markets, as investors scurried away from risky assets amid intensifying Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday heaped an additional 5% duty on some $550 billion in targeted Chinese goods, just hours after China unveiled tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

"It can probably be assumed that tit-for-tat will be the default strategy in the coming months and reinforces the point that this conflict will probably last for an extended period," DBS Economics and Strategy noted.

The Korean won , Chinese yuan and Indian rupee were the session's worst performers, all shedding over 0.6%.

The rupee weakened to as low as 72.170 against the dollar, hovering at an 8-month trough it touched on Friday.

However, the yuan's losses were curtailed after China fixed the yuan's midpoint at a relatively steady 7.0570 per dollar, when it had been trading as weak as 7.1850 offshore .

Meanwhile, the Thai baht was the region's sole gainer, adding 0.4%.

OCBC said it expects currencies of countries with a current account deficit such as India, Philippines and Indonesia to remain inherently vulnerable in the current environment.

This leaves the Thai baht more sheltered and in a position to outperform the rest of Asia, it added.

The baht is the region's top performer this year, gaining 6.4% so far, owing to a weak dollar, strong foreign fund inflows and its large current account surplus.

While the Philippine equity market was closed on account of a holiday, the peso traded marginally lower amid thin volumes, posting the session's smallest loss.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0507 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.260

105.39

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3868

-0.17

Taiwan dlr

31.493

31.402

-0.29

Korean won

1218.200

1210.6

-0.62

Baht

30.590

30.7

+0.36

Peso

52.500

52.45

-0.10

Rupiah

14260.000

14210

-0.35

Rupee

72.090

71.66

-0.60

Ringgit

4.205

4.19

-0.36

Yuan

7.144

7.0979

-0.65

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.260

109.56

+4.09

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3627

-1.90

Taiwan dlr

31.493

30.733

-2.41

Korean won

1218.200

1115.70

-8.41

Baht

30.590

32.55

+6.41

Peso

52.500

52.47

-0.06

Rupiah

14260.000

14375

+0.81

Rupee

72.090

69.77

-3.22

Ringgit

4.205

4.1300

-1.78

Yuan

7.144

6.8730

-3.80





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar