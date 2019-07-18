Most Asian units rise; S.Korean won, Thai baht lead

Reuters
July 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
107.510
|
107.29
|
-0.20
|
Sing dlr
|
1.356
|
1.3565
|
+0.01
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.051
|
31.077
|
+0.08
|
Korean won
|
1172.800
|
1178.8
|
+0.51
|
Baht
|
30.750
|
30.88
|
+0.42
|
Peso
|
50.930
|
50.92
|
-0.02
|
Rupiah
|
13900.000
|
13955
|
+0.40
|
Rupee
|
68.950
|
68.95
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.107
|
4.113
|
+0.15
|
Yuan
|
6.874
|
6.8805
|
+0.09
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
107.510
|
109.56
|
+1.91
|
Sing dlr
|
1.356
|
1.3627
|
+0.46
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.051
|
30.733
|
-1.02
|
Korean won
|
1172.800
|
1115.70
|
-4.87
|
Baht
|
30.750
|
32.55
|
+5.85
|
Peso
|
50.930
|
52.47
|
+3.02
|
Rupiah
|
13900.000
|
14375
|
+3.42
|
Rupee
|
68.950
|
69.77
|
+1.19
|
Ringgit
|
4.107
|
4.1300
|
+0.56
|
Yuan
|
6.874
|
6.8730
|
-0.02