Most Asian units rise; S.Korean won, Thai baht lead

By Reuters

Reuters


July 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.510

107.29

-0.20

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3565

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

31.051

31.077

+0.08

Korean won

1172.800

1178.8

+0.51

Baht

30.750

30.88

+0.42

Peso

50.930

50.92

-0.02

Rupiah

13900.000

13955

+0.40

Rupee

68.950

68.95

0.00

Ringgit

4.107

4.113

+0.15

Yuan

6.874

6.8805

+0.09

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.510

109.56

+1.91

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3627

+0.46

Taiwan dlr

31.051

30.733

-1.02

Korean won

1172.800

1115.70

-4.87

Baht

30.750

32.55

+5.85

Peso

50.930

52.47

+3.02

Rupiah

13900.000

14375

+3.42

Rupee

68.950

69.77

+1.19

Ringgit

4.107

4.1300

+0.56

Yuan

6.874

6.8730

-0.02





