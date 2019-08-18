Most Asian units rise, Indonesian rupiah leads gains

Reuters
Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
106.240
|
106.36
|
+0.11
|
Sing dlr
|
1.386
|
1.3842
|
-0.12
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.330
|
31.366
|
+0.11
|
Korean won
|
1209.800
|
1210.8
|
+0.08
|
Baht
|
30.850
|
30.86
|
+0.03
|
Peso
|
52.320
|
52.3
|
-0.04
|
Rupiah
|
14200.000
|
14230
|
+0.21
|
Rupee
|
71.150
|
71.15
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.170
|
4.176
|
+0.14
|
Yuan
|
7.041
|
7.0420
|
+0.02
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
106.240
|
109.56
|
+3.13
|
Sing dlr
|
1.386
|
1.3627
|
-1.67
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.330
|
30.733
|
-1.91
|
Korean won
|
1209.800
|
1115.70
|
-7.78
|
Baht
|
30.850
|
32.55
|
+5.51
|
Peso
|
52.320
|
52.47
|
+0.29
|
Rupiah
|
14200.000
|
14375
|
+1.23
|
Rupee
|
71.150
|
69.77
|
-1.94
|
Ringgit
|
4.170
|
4.1300
|
-0.96
|
Yuan
|
7.041
|
6.8730
|
-2.38