Most Asian units little changed, Taiwan dollar inches up

By Reuters

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0152 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.480

106.61

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.384

1.3840

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

31.340

31.366

+0.08

Korean won

1202.900

1202.5

-0.03

Baht

30.760

30.76

+0.00

Peso

52.220

52.18

-0.08

Rupiah

14235.000

14235

+0.00

Rupee

71.560

71.56

0.00

Ringgit

4.175

4.175

+0.00

Yuan

7.068

7.0633

-0.07

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.480

109.56

+2.89

Sing dlr

1.384

1.3627

-1.54

Taiwan dlr

31.340

30.733

-1.94

Korean won

1202.900

1115.70

-7.25

Baht

30.760

32.55

+5.82

Peso

52.220

52.47

+0.48

Rupiah

14235.000

14375

+0.98

Rupee

71.560

69.77

-2.50

Ringgit

4.175

4.1300

-1.08

Yuan

7.068

6.8730

-2.76





