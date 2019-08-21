Most Asian units little changed, Taiwan dollar inches up

Reuters
Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0152 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
106.480
|
106.61
|
+0.12
|
Sing dlr
|
1.384
|
1.3840
|
+0.00
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.340
|
31.366
|
+0.08
|
Korean won
|
1202.900
|
1202.5
|
-0.03
|
Baht
|
30.760
|
30.76
|
+0.00
|
Peso
|
52.220
|
52.18
|
-0.08
|
Rupiah
|
14235.000
|
14235
|
+0.00
|
Rupee
|
71.560
|
71.56
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.175
|
4.175
|
+0.00
|
Yuan
|
7.068
|
7.0633
|
-0.07
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
106.480
|
109.56
|
+2.89
|
Sing dlr
|
1.384
|
1.3627
|
-1.54
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.340
|
30.733
|
-1.94
|
Korean won
|
1202.900
|
1115.70
|
-7.25
|
Baht
|
30.760
|
32.55
|
+5.82
|
Peso
|
52.220
|
52.47
|
+0.48
|
Rupiah
|
14235.000
|
14375
|
+0.98
|
Rupee
|
71.560
|
69.77
|
-2.50
|
Ringgit
|
4.175
|
4.1300
|
-1.08
|
Yuan
|
7.068
|
6.8730
|
-2.76