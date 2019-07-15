Quantcast

Most Asian currencies unchanged

By Reuters

July 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.950

107.9

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3559

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.041

31.052

+0.04

Korean won

1178.600

1179.3

+0.06

Baht

30.890

30.89

0.00

Peso

50.970

50.95

-0.04

Rupiah

13925.000

13915

-0.07

Rupee

68.535

68.54

0.00

Ringgit

4.108

4.107

-0.02

Yuan

6.873

6.8775

+0.06

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.950

109.56

+1.49

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3627

+0.47

Taiwan dlr

31.041

30.733

-0.99

Korean won

1178.600

1115.70

-5.34

Baht

30.890

32.55

+5.37

Peso

50.970

52.47

+2.94

Rupiah

13925.000

14375

+3.23

Rupee

68.535

69.77

+1.80

Ringgit

4.108

4.1300

+0.54

Yuan

6.873

6.8730

-0.00





