Most Asian currencies unchanged

Reuters
July 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
107.950
|
107.9
|
-0.05
|
Sing dlr
|
1.356
|
1.3559
|
-0.03
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.041
|
31.052
|
+0.04
|
Korean won
|
1178.600
|
1179.3
|
+0.06
|
Baht
|
30.890
|
30.89
|
0.00
|
Peso
|
50.970
|
50.95
|
-0.04
|
Rupiah
|
13925.000
|
13915
|
-0.07
|
Rupee
|
68.535
|
68.54
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.108
|
4.107
|
-0.02
|
Yuan
|
6.873
|
6.8775
|
+0.06
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
107.950
|
109.56
|
+1.49
|
Sing dlr
|
1.356
|
1.3627
|
+0.47
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.041
|
30.733
|
-0.99
|
Korean won
|
1178.600
|
1115.70
|
-5.34
|
Baht
|
30.890
|
32.55
|
+5.37
|
Peso
|
50.970
|
52.47
|
+2.94
|
Rupiah
|
13925.000
|
14375
|
+3.23
|
Rupee
|
68.535
|
69.77
|
+1.80
|
Ringgit
|
4.108
|
4.1300
|
+0.54
|
Yuan
|
6.873
|
6.8730
|
-0.00