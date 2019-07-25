Most Asian currencies tread a narrow path; ECB in focus

Reuters





By Aby Jose Koilparambil

July 25 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded inside a tight range ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, while appetites for riskier assets were dented by North Korea's firing of two short-range missiles.

Financial markets are keenly awaiting the ECB's policy decision and assessment of the global economic health, possibly throwing the door open for monetary easing.

"After the weak Eurozone manufacturing data yesterday, there is a thinking that the ECB could possibly move ahead with the rate cut than waiting for September," Sim said.

"I think this is the meeting where they could signal rather than act and prepare for action in the September meeting."

The Indonesian rupiah , which weakened the past three sessions, rose as much as 0.1%, as did the Taiwan dollar .

The Indian rupee , Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit barely changed.

The South Korean won weakened as much as 0.2% after the country's military said that North Korea fired two short-range missiles early on Thursday from its east coast, raising the temperature on the political front.

It is the first missile test since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to revive stalled denuclearisation talks.

The won is also the worst performing Asian currency this year, having shed about 5.4%.

PESO GAINS

The Philippine peso tacked on up to 0.2%, making it the region's best gainer for the day.

Last week, the Philippines revised its foreign exchange assumptions for its medium-term macroeconomic targets as it expects the peso to appreciate against the dollar on positive investor sentiment.

Bank of Singapore's Sim attributed strengthening in the peso over the past two sessions to how the country's environment for growth is relatively better than those of peers in the region.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR