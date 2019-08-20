Quantcast

Most Asia FX steady, soothed by stimulus hopes; Malaysian ringgit outperforms (Aug 19)

By Reuters

Reuters


By Rashmi Ashok

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies held steady on Monday as global recession fears were soothed by stimulus hopes, while the Malaysian ringgit extended gains after ratings agency Fitch raised the country's growth forecast on the back of strong economic data.

The ringgit advanced 0.2%, while the Indonesian rupiah built on gains from Friday to be up 0.3%.

The sturdier growth in Malaysia contrasted with many of its peers in the region, which have slowed this year as the U.S.-China trade war hurt demand for exports.

The Indonesian rupiah was the top performer, extending Friday's gains after Indonesia's budget on Friday set a slightly optimistic target on growth.

The 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of 5.3% was the same as the current year, although officials have often said 2019 growth would come in slightly lower.

Broader sentiment remained subdued even though signs of more steps from China to support businesses appeared to calm investors unnerved by nagging recession fears. Other major economies, including Germany and the eurozone, have also flagged more stimulus to boost growth.

The Chinese yuan traded slightly lower, while the Korean won also ticked down.

China's central bank unveiled a key interest rate reform on Saturday to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies and support an economy gripped by bruising trade war with the United States.

The move would be helpful, said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore. However, "the message so far is that while they do have the capacity to provide more stimulus to the economy, they are not planning to go about it in a big way," he said.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0546 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0546 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.380

106.36

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3842

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.349

31.366

+0.05

Korean won

1211.500

1210.8

-0.06

Baht

30.860

30.86

+0.00

Peso

52.290

52.3

+0.02

Rupiah

14195.000

14230

+0.25

Rupee

71.228

71.15

-0.11

Ringgit

4.166

4.176

+0.24

Yuan

7.047

7.0420

-0.07

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.380

109.56

+2.99

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3627

-1.58

Taiwan dlr

31.349

30.733

-1.96

Korean won

1211.500

1115.70

-7.91

Baht

30.860

32.55

+5.48

Peso

52.290

52.47

+0.34

Rupiah

14195.000

14375

+1.27

Rupee

71.228

69.77

-2.05

Ringgit

4.166

4.1300

-0.86

Yuan

7.047

6.8730

-2.47





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar