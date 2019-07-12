Most Asia currencies subdued before China data, Thai baht falters

Reuters





By Devika Syamnath

July 12 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies weakened on Friday as renewed doubts about the chances of a Sino-U.S. trade deal dampened appetite for riskier assets.

Investors were also anxiously waiting on trade data for June from China later in the day, which is expected to show weak exports in yet another sign of the broadening economic impact of the trade war.

The currency was 0.8% lower on the day and set for its worst week since early March.

China's yuan was broadly unchanged ahead of the June trade data. Overall, currency traders in the region were uneasy after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that "China is letting us down" on promises it made on buying agricultural products from American farmers.

The South Korea won was also under pressure, down 0.4%, as a trade row between Seoul and Tokyo showed no signs of being resolved. South Korea on Thursday the U.S. of potential fallout from "undesirable" Japanese restrictions on exports of high-tech material to South Korea(graphic).

Monetary policy was another consideration for the regional markets, as analysts suggested most Southeast Asian economies were poised to jump on the policy easing bandwagon after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered clear signs of a near-term rate cut earlier this week.

"Central banks in Korea and Indonesia are likely to be next in line to ease policy," said ING in a note to clients.

"Korea's growth is poised for more weakness ahead from export declines," it added. South Korea's trade-reliant economy is among the most affected by trade and tech war pressures.

DISMAL SINGAPORE DATA RAISES RECESSION FEARS

Singapore's dollar was 0.1% lower after dismal second quarter growth data that missed forecasts by a wide margin.

The economy grew at its slowest pace in a decade in the second quarter, raising bets that a recession and monetary policy easing were on the horizon.

The city state's export-driven economy leaves it particularly exposed to trade war ructions.

"The Singapore dollar has looked more wobbly with chat mounting of an out of meeting policy adjustment from the central bank - we wouldn't be surprised - and some regional underperformance here is not to be dismissed," said ING in a note.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0519 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.320 108.48 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3568 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.030 31.026 -0.01 Korean won 1177.600 1173.5 -0.35 Baht 30.870 30.61 -0.84 Peso 51.180 51.19 +0.02 Rupiah 14075.000 14060 -0.11 Rupee 68.535 68.44 -0.14 Ringgit 4.111 4.114 +0.07 Yuan 6.872 6.8740 +0.03 Change so far in 2019 Currency Latest bid End 2018 Pct Move Japan yen 108.320 109.56 +1.14 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3627 +0.38 Taiwan dlr 31.030 30.733 -0.96 Korean won 1177.600 1115.70 -5.26 Baht 30.870 32.55 +5.44 Peso 51.180 52.47 +2.52 Rupiah 14075.000 14375 +2.13 Rupee 68.535 69.77 +1.80 Ringgit 4.111 4.1300 +0.46 Yuan 6.872 6.8730 +0.02